One person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle collision east of Cambridge.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on County Road 35, which is one road south of Highway 401, near Concession 2 in Puslinch Township.

It involved two cars. According to Wellington County OPP, the driver of one car was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the other car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

In the aftermath of the crash, both vehicles were seen partially on the roadway and partially on the shoulder, facing sideways.

County Road 35 was closed in the area until about 12:30 p.m.

Police said charges would likely be laid against one of the drivers.