Two Guelph men are facing charges after a driving complaint brought police officers to a parking lot.

Guelph police say they were contacted Wednesday night about modified cars being driven erratically in a parking lot on College Avenue West.

Responding officers allegedly saw two vehicles make “burnout” movements and then quickly accelerate, in what the officers thought was a race.

A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man are charged with dangerous driving while racing.