2 drivers charged over alleged racing in parking lot
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 11, 2017 10:31AM EDT
Two Guelph men are facing charges after a driving complaint brought police officers to a parking lot.
Guelph police say they were contacted Wednesday night about modified cars being driven erratically in a parking lot on College Avenue West.
Responding officers allegedly saw two vehicles make “burnout” movements and then quickly accelerate, in what the officers thought was a race.
A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man are charged with dangerous driving while racing.