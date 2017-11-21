

CTV Kitchener





One person is dead following a collision between a tractor-trailer and a car.

The collision brought emergency crews to Wellington Road 124 near Guelph Lake around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Wellington County OPP say the two vehicles collided head-on. Both vehicles ended up off the road, on opposite sides of the roadway.

The driver of the car was killed. Their identity has not been made public, as their family has not been notified. The driver of the tractor-trailer received minor injuries, although their condition was initially reported as being more serious.

Police say they are investigating a number of factors, including whether the driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt.

The road was expected to remain closed between Watson Road and Jones Baseline for several hours.