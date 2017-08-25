Featured
Guelph storyteller named to Wall of Fame
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 25, 2017 1:17PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 25, 2017 1:24PM EDT
A popular storyteller in Guelph is being recognized for her years of work.
Beverly Matson has been involved in just about every aspect of young people’s theatre over the last fifty years.
The retired teacher and librarian started telling stories to children in the early stages of her career.
On Friday morning, she was added to the Guelph Youth Music Centre’s Wall of Fame.
The Guelph Guild of Storytellers meets once a week and Matson, of course, was the featured storyteller following the induction.
With reporting by Stu Gooden