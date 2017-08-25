

CTV Kitchener





A popular storyteller in Guelph is being recognized for her years of work.

Beverly Matson has been involved in just about every aspect of young people’s theatre over the last fifty years.

The retired teacher and librarian started telling stories to children in the early stages of her career.

On Friday morning, she was added to the Guelph Youth Music Centre’s Wall of Fame.

The Guelph Guild of Storytellers meets once a week and Matson, of course, was the featured storyteller following the induction.

With reporting by Stu Gooden