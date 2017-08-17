Featured
Guelph standoff ends with man taken into police custody
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 10:54AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 17, 2017 12:43PM EDT
A seven hour standoff in Guelph has ended.
Police were called to a home on Yarmouth Street around 5 a.m. in response to a noise complaint.
They say a man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute.
The woman left the home unharmed.
The man, however, refused to leave.
Yarmouth Street was closed to the public and tactical teams were called in as police negotiated with the man.
He exited the home shortly after 12 p.m.
Police have gotten a man out of the house. pic.twitter.com/gF68BMTXgM— Stu Gooden (@CTVStu) August 17, 2017
Police say there was no danger to the public.