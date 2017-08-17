

CTV Kitchener





A seven hour standoff in Guelph has ended.

Police were called to a home on Yarmouth Street around 5 a.m. in response to a noise complaint.

They say a man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute.

The woman left the home unharmed.

The man, however, refused to leave.

Yarmouth Street was closed to the public and tactical teams were called in as police negotiated with the man.

He exited the home shortly after 12 p.m.

Police have gotten a man out of the house. pic.twitter.com/gF68BMTXgM — Stu Gooden (@CTVStu) August 17, 2017

Police say there was no danger to the public.