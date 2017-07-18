Featured
Guelph police arrest a man on a city bus for murder
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 8:49AM EDT
A 27-year-old man from Guelph was arrested on a bus this morning for first degree murder.
Guelph Police responded to a call just after midnight on Hasler Crescent. When they arrived at the home, they found a dead 54-year-old woman inside.
About six hours later, they made an arrest.
Police say the circumstances surrounding the death appear suspicious and are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
The suspect will appear in court this morning for a bail hearing.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Driver thrown from vehicle after pickup and dump truck collide
- Driver arrested shortly after fleeing police in Kitchener
- Crash leaves 2 kids seriously hurt; neighbour charged with impaired driving
- Boat towed to shore after 8 days adrift in Lake Erie
- Six Nations hosts first women's box lacrosse game at North American Indigenous Games