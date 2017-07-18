

CTV Kitchener





A 27-year-old man from Guelph was arrested on a bus this morning for first degree murder.

Guelph Police responded to a call just after midnight on Hasler Crescent. When they arrived at the home, they found a dead 54-year-old woman inside.

About six hours later, they made an arrest.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the death appear suspicious and are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

The suspect will appear in court this morning for a bail hearing.