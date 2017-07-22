

Three people were transported to hospital following a two-vehicle collision south of Speedvale in Guelph-Eramosa Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Wellington County OPP responded to the collision on County 32.

Police said a vehicle and a pickup truck collided head on sending both drivers to hospital. The driver of the vehicle was taken to local hospital with serious injuries while the pickup truck driver and the passenger of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

County 32 was closed between Speedvale and County 31 as police investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

There is no word yet on any charges.