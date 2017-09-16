

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph dental office has reopened almost three months after it was shut down by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Guelph Dental Associates, also known as Growing Smiles, was accused of not sterilizing equipment properly.

Public Health said a child got a bacterial infection after an appointment at the clinic.

As a result, patients who had visited the office between January 21, 2015 and June 21, 2017 were sent a letter urging them to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.

Guelph Dental Associates say they’ve made changes and have now been cleared to reopen.

A statement on the office’s website reads, in part:

"Over the past few weeks, Guelph Dental Associates has thus been working diligently to enhance the training of our team in relation to environmental cleaning, disinfection and infection control. We have also implemented robust policies and procedures as well as a new auditing process to ensure best practices are always maintained."

"Throughout this process, Guelph Dental Associates has worked closely with the Public Health Unit, which has subsequently inspected the clinic and is satisfied that the clinic has implemented their recommendations and has approved the clinic’s reopening. We have taken these steps to ensure that we are able to provide you with the safe and pleasant dental care experience you deserve."

Former patients of the dental office have launched a class action lawsuit.