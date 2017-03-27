Featured
GRT workers reject deal for new contract
The Region of Waterloo said Grand River Transit workers have rejected the deal for a new contract.
Around 6 p.m. Monday, the union officials said there was a split vote among the 650 workers.
The UNIFOR members did not agree with the proposed three-year contract.
The region said that there will be no disruption to services.
