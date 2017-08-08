

If all goes according to plan, the Brantford Gymnastics Academy will have its new building fully operational by Nov. 7.

That date wasn’t selected arbitrarily. It was Nov. 7, 2016, when the organization’s previous gym on Park Road North burned to the ground.

Damage from the fire, which was deemed electrical in nature, was pegged at $1.2 million.

Tuesday afternoon, the academy’s owners gathered with their students and other well-wishers to ceremonially break group on the new gym.

“This really means everything to us,” owner Iudita Brumaru said in an interview.

Students, who have been training out of facilities elsewhere in the city, were also excited to see visible signs of progress on a new home.

“It was such a crazy whirlwind of emotions that happened,” said Grace Tiffany.

“I’m just really excited for the gym to be back up.”

At 12,000 square feet, the new building will be significantly bigger than the 8,000-square-foot facility that was destroyed by fire.