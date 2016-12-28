

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The 12 days of Christmas have nothing on the 12 months of thieves.

Over the past year, we’ve heard about all sorts of bizarre items being stolen.

The list includes big numbers of video games and beaver traps, as well as smaller quantities like three collectable bills, two harmonicas, and one surprised person’s load of laundry.

FOXYROXI

Even in a small community like Dundalk, auto theft isn’t all that out of the ordinary.

But there was something a little unusual about an SUV that was stolen from outside Dundalk’s post office on Jan. 20, after it was left there unlocked and with its engine running.

Specifically, the 2012 Chevrolet Orlando had a rather memorable licence plate – FOXYROXI.

FOXYROXI was spotted in London later that day. Police weren’t able to stop it, but were able to determine that it was being driven by a man with a black beard.

Two days later, the vehicle was found unoccupied in Saugeen Shores.

Coors Light and candy

On Feb. 5, the owner of a home in Meaford discovered that somebody had broken into their garage overnight.

While some of the more valuable property in the garage was untouched, Grey County OPP reported that the intruder or intruders “removed several bottles of Coors Light beer as well as some candy.”

Two harmonicas

Leaving harmonicas in an unlocked vehicles for several days turned out not to be the smartest idea.

Norfolk County OPP say the theft was discovered on March 24, by the owner of a vehicle in Charlotteville, south of Delhi.

The only items reported stolen from the vehicle were two harmonicas.

Police said that the theft could have happened at any point between March 19 until March 24, as the vehicle was left unattended and unlocked during that entire time period.

Shrubs and rose bushes

Spring is a busy time for garden centres – and at one such business in Brant County, things were bustling well outside normal operating hours.

On May 13, the owner of a greenhouse on Governors Road discovered that somebody had broken into their business overnight.

Reported missing were an assortment of shrubs and rose bushes, with a total estimated value of $2,000.

36 beaver traps

Busy as a beaver? Or busy as a guy with a beaver problem?

A total of 36 beaver traps were stolen during a break-in at an unlocked home in Delhi on May 17.

While cash was also taken, police hoped that the beaver traps would give them an easier path back to the culprit.

All 36 traps were described as being “black and rust” in colour, and being from the manufacturer Beslies.

12 Bud Light Apples

After going to the effort of breaking into a bowling alley/restaurant, a thief or thieves decided the only thing they were interested in was a much-derided beer.

It happened on the morning of May 21, at Mud Cat Bowling/Ace’s Bar and Grill in Dunnville, and was discovered by employees of the business as they showed up for work.

Haldimand County OPP say 12 Bud Light Apple beers were the only items taken from the business.

Between damage to the property and the stolen beer, police estimated that the business was out a total of $520.

A barber pole

Anyone who’s been through Hagersville can recognize the barber pole displayed outside the Clipper Ship on Main Street.

At least, that’s the case if they went through the community prior to June 22.

Either that night or the following morning, the pole was taken down and taken away by an unknown person for an unknown purpose.

Laundry

Saugeen Shores Police were contacted on July 24 about laundry being stolen from a laundromat in Southampton.

Police say surveillance footage helped them identify the person responsible, who agreed to return his haul after police gave him a call.

No charges were laid.

A deactivated antique torpedo

A break-in at a home east of Port Dover netted a few items which are pretty common to be taken by thieves – and one which very much isn’t.

Haldimand County OPP say the home in Selkirk was burgled sometime between Aug. 28 and Sept. 2.

Alcohol and a Blu-Ray player were taken, as was a deactivated antique torpedo.

$118,000 worth of ginseng

Thefts occasionally pop up in southern Ontario’s ginseng belt.

Most of the time, the thieves rip the crop right out of the ground – a laborious and painstaking process.

Some thieves in Norfolk County had a different idea in September.

At some point in the first half of the month, they made their way into a barn on Windham Road 12 and stole more than 1,000 kg of processed ginseng.

Police estimated the total value of the theft at $118,000.

$3 worth of $1 bills

Early on the morning of Sept. 19, somebody opened up an unlocked vehicle in Simcoe and grabbed some cash.

Instead of the usual loonies and toonies, this thief found themselves with three Canadian $1 bills.

Norfolk County OPP said the bills were collectibles, meaning they were worth quite a bit more than their face value.

Lawn care equipment, inadvertently

Grey County OPP issued an unusual plea for the public’s assistance in early October.

They were looking for some help tracking down a lawnmower, a trimmer, a leaf blower, two gas cans and some booster cables that had been stolen – even though the person who took the items likely didn’t realize they were stealing them.

As they told the story, an 82-year-old man living in Meaford left the equipment in front of a home after finishing up his work there. When he returned, the items were gone.

Police said that they suspected the person who grabbed the equipment had assumed it was free for the taking.

(Almost) every part of the pig

One or more pork-loving thieves made off with quite the bounty after breaking into the Walkerton Meat Market on Oct. 7 or 8.

While the store was closed, police say, somebody forced their way in and stole pork chops, back bacon and hamburger meat.

Police did not have an estimate on the total value of the meat.

200 Nintendo games

Just days before Christmas, a storage facility in Huron County was broken into.

OPP say it happened either late on Dec. 19 or early on Dec. 20, at a commercial storage business in Vanastra, south of Clinton.

Items reported stolen included two dirt bikes, as well as “approximately 200 Nintendo video games, some red lanterns and various brand new lamp fixtures.”

All of the items were loaded into a waiting vehicle.

2,400 boxes of pork tenderloin

The last entry on our list comes to us from Woodstock.

Sometime between the night of Christmas Eve and the morning of Boxing Day, a trailer parked at the truck stop on Mill Street was stolen.

It’s not clear if the thief simply wanted the refrigerated trailer, or if they knew that it contained 2,400 boxes holding an estimated $105,000 worth of pork tenderloin.

In case you’ve noticed a trailer and/or some pork tenderloin looking out of place in your neighbourhood over the past few days, police say the trailer has the Ontario licence plate M67 10J and the trailer ID plate G6R007.