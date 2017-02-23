

CTV Kitchener





Forecasts don’t suggest a lot of snow staying on the ground for a long time this winter – and that has the Grand River Conservation Authority concerned about the possibility of flooding.

Without snow to absorb falling precipitation, rain and snow are more likely to end up in waterways if the ground is wet or frozen.

That is one of the major contributing factors to what the GRCA is calling a “moderate” risk of flooding this spring.

In addition to areas with wet or frozen ground, the Lake Erie shoreline is believed to be particularly at risk for flooding.

As of Wednesday, most of the Grand watershed was ice-free, while the GRCA’s reservoirs were at their normal levels for this time of year.

In the short term, flooding is not expected to be a result of the significant rainfall expected in most of southern Ontario over the next few days.