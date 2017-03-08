Featured
Grand River Transit warns of potential labour disruption
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 12:03PM EST
As contract talks continue with Grand River Transit employees, a strike or lockout could be less than two weeks away.
According to the Region of Waterloo, a labour disruption is legally possible at 12:01 a.m. on March 20, or anytime after that.
Should that happen, regular Grand River transit routes would be affected along with Bus Plus and Mobility Plus services.
Neither the region nor Unifor Local 4304, which represents the bus drivers and other employees, has suggested publicly that a strike or lockout is likely to happen.
Both sides continue to negotiate.
The last contract between the two sides was reached in 2014, without a labour disruption.
