Grand River Transit is looking for feedback on a number of bus route changes in Waterloo Region.

A public consultation centre was set up in the concourse of the Fred Nichols Campus Centre at Wilfrid Laurier University on Wednesday afternoon.

Grand River Transit says there are a number of route moditfications and eliminations. They say the changes will connect bus routes with the ION to reach more areas of the region and allow for more frequent service.

There will be three more public consultation sessions. The next one will be held at the Region of Waterloo headquarters on Tuesday October 3 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.