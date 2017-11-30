

CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo church has been targeted with graffiti that could be considered a possible hate crime for the second time in as many months.

Rev. Heather Power of Parkminster United Church on Erb Street East says the church’s custodian discovered the latest graffiti Thursday morning. It had likely been left there overnight.

The graffiti consisted of a series of spray-painted messages referring to a passage from the Book of Romans, which were left around the church’s parking lot and at its front entrance.

Power says she assumes the message, like a similar one left last month, was a statement against the church’s open acceptance of the LGBTQ community.

“We are treating this as an attack against the work we do around affirming and inclusiveness,” she says.

Waterloo Regional Police say both graffiti incidents are being investigated as possible hate crimes.