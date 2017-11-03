

The Canadian Press





Grade 10 students in Ontario will be learning about financial and digital literacy, starting next year.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter announced the changes today to the career studies course.

The new course includes budgeting and financial management, as well as career pathway planning, entrepreneurship and digital literacy.

Hunter says it will give students the skills they need to succeed.

The changes stem from 29 pilot projects that were held across the province, and the government says it incorporated feedback in announcing the enhancement of the career studies course.