In a closed door meeting, Goderich Town Council pulled its support for the Potter Fan Fest, but won’t say why.

The Harry Potter themed festival, Transfigured Town, was planned for Oct. 13 to 15 and tickets sold out back in January.

According to the festival’s website, Lions Harbour Park was slated to play host to “magical events and Wizardly Wonders.”

In the past, concerns over insurance and liability were raised.

Organizers of the festival hope to have a new location secured as soon as possible and have had preliminary talks with officials in Blyth.