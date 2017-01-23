

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A local hockey player broke into the big leagues Saturday, making his NHL debut.

Jake Dotchin was called up from the AHL team Syracuse Crunch early last week to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was needed to replace defenceman Victor Hedman who has been off due to illness.

Dotchin’s family in Paris were glued to the screen Saturday evening as the 22-year-old laced up, joining the Lightning as they faced the Arizona Coyotes. His older sister, currently working overseas in France, proudly watched online - at 2:30 a.m. local time.

Jake Dotchin grew up in Glen Morris, south of Cambridge. He started playing house league hockey in Ayr and moved on to AAA level in Cambridge. He spent time in Owen Sound as he played for the OHL. The 6’3’’, 210 pound defenceman was a sixth round draft in 2012.

Dotchin played strong in his first NHL appearance, totalling 11:47 on-ice time.

Tampa Bay fell to Arizona 3 – 5.