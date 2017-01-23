Featured
Glen Morris native Jake Dotchin makes NHL debut
Jake Dotchin warms up for his debut game with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, January 21, 2017
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 9:14AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 9:29AM EST
A local hockey player broke into the big leagues Saturday, making his NHL debut.
Jake Dotchin was called up from the AHL team Syracuse Crunch early last week to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He was needed to replace defenceman Victor Hedman who has been off due to illness.
Dotchin’s family in Paris were glued to the screen Saturday evening as the 22-year-old laced up, joining the Lightning as they faced the Arizona Coyotes. His older sister, currently working overseas in France, proudly watched online - at 2:30 a.m. local time.
Jake Dotchin grew up in Glen Morris, south of Cambridge. He started playing house league hockey in Ayr and moved on to AAA level in Cambridge. He spent time in Owen Sound as he played for the OHL. The 6’3’’, 210 pound defenceman was a sixth round draft in 2012.
Dotchin played strong in his first NHL appearance, totalling 11:47 on-ice time.
Tampa Bay fell to Arizona 3 – 5.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
Kitchener Weather Change city
1 °CLight rain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10