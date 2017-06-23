Featured
Girl reports being touched inappropriately by stranger


Published Friday, June 23, 2017
Police are investigating a report of a young girl being touched inappropriately in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say the girl was allegedly touched last Saturday, while playing near her home on Brybeck Crescent.
They say the girl did not recognize the man, who left after the girl started to scream.
Police say they’re looking to identify a white, bald, skinny, 5’9” white man who is believed to be in his 30s.
They say he has a short beard and was seeing wearing a blue dress shirt.
