

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a call at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar at Fountain Street South and Shantz Hill Road at 10 p.m. for a report of a robbery.

Police say a man walked into the store, holding a long gun, and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then fled the store in a red two-door car, with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as white, 5’5” tall, and 20 to 25 years old.

He was wearing black pants, a white shirt, and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.