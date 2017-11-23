Featured
Gas station robbed at gunpoint
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017
A Cambridge gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.
Waterloo Regional Police responded to a call at the Canadian Tire Gas Bar at Fountain Street South and Shantz Hill Road at 10 p.m. for a report of a robbery.
Police say a man walked into the store, holding a long gun, and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect then fled the store in a red two-door car, with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He is described as white, 5’5” tall, and 20 to 25 years old.
He was wearing black pants, a white shirt, and a baseball hat.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police.