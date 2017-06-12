

CTV Kitchener





A section of King Street in central Waterloo was closed Monday morning after a natural gas line was hit by an excavator.

The affected section of King was between University Avenue and Columbia Street. Officials at the scene said the line had been hit at King and Hickory streets.

As of 10 a.m., crews were still working to shut off gas to the area but hopeful they would be able to do so shortly.

Three buildings in the area were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The street reopened to drivers and pedestrians shortly after noon. Officials with Union Gas said that natural gas service had been shut off to 72 properties, and would likely remain that way until Monday evening.