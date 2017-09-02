

Family, friends and former colleagues gathered Saturday to honour the memory of Jane Brewer.

The longtime politician died on August 22 at the age of 93.

Brewer’s grandchildren spoke at the celebration of life, sharing some of their most vivid memories with both laughter and tears.

“If my grandmother was still here today she would have been overwhelmed by all this support. The community of Cambridge meant so very much to her.”

Brewer spent 36 years in municipal politics, serving as mayor of Cambridge from 1988 to 2000 and later as a regional councilor.

She dropped out of the 2014 municipal election due to health problems.