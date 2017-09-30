

CTV Kitchener





What a difference a few days make.

Earlier this week southern Ontario was experiencing a heat wave. Temperatures topped 30 celsius, and with the humidity it felt even warmer.

That’s about to change.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for much of southern Ontario.

They say a strong high pressure system is sweeping across the province and temperatures could fall to the freezing mark overnight.

That could impact crops and plants.

Areas under the advisory are Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Arthur, Stratford, Listowel, Brantford and Woodstock.

But it’s not all bad news.

Temperatures are expected to rise again next week.