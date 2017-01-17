Featured
Freezing rain warnings diminishing as storm moves east
Radar image of system moving across southwestern Ontario on Tuesday, January 17, 2017
A Freezing Rain warning continues for much of Southwestern Ontario.
Environment Canada updated the weather warning around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
All regions of southwestern Ontario were under the warning. Shortly before 5:00 a.m., The warning was dropped for Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin and Middlesex County.
Around 8:00 a.m., Norfolk, Haldimand, Brant and Oxford Counties were clear of the warning.
By 11:00, areas to the north and east of Mount Forest remained in a Freezing Rain warning as warmer temperatures moved in, leaving primarily rain falling in other areas.
The forecast high for Tuesday is 3 degrees.
