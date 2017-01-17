

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A Freezing Rain warning continues for much of Southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada updated the weather warning around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

All regions of southwestern Ontario were under the warning. Shortly before 5:00 a.m., The warning was dropped for Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin and Middlesex County.

Around 8:00 a.m., Norfolk, Haldimand, Brant and Oxford Counties were clear of the warning.

By 11:00, areas to the north and east of Mount Forest remained in a Freezing Rain warning as warmer temperatures moved in, leaving primarily rain falling in other areas.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 3 degrees.