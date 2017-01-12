

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A freezing rain warning has been issued by Environment Canada for parts of southwestern Ontario.

The system that brought rain overnight has moved on to the east. A second round of precipitation approaches southwestern Ontario over Michigan.

A cold air mass prompted temperatures to drop since 4:00 a.m., when areas recorded up to nine degrees.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for Essex County, west Elgin County, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, London-Middlesex, southern Perth County including Stratford and southern Huron County.

The band of precipitation will begin in Windsor around 9:30, moving northeast. Models on the CTV Kitchener weather system suggest most areas will receive approximately three to four hours of rain, snow or freezing rain. It appears that areas north of the 401 will primarily experience snow.