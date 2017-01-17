

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A Freezing Rain warning continues for much of Southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada updated the weather warning around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

All regions of southwestern Ontario were under the warning. Shortly before 5:00 a.m., The warning was dropped for Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin and Middlesex County.

Many streets, roads and highways are reportedly very slippery.

The low pressure system bringing the adverse weather continues to slowly progress across the area. As temperatures rise, the freezing rain will change to rain. The forecast high for Tuesday is 3 degrees.