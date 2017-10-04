

CTV Kitchener





A man who said he was in the same building as Devane Campbell when Campbell was shot dead testified Wednesday at the trial of the man accused of pulling the trigger.

Bill MacDonald told jurors that he didn’t see the shooting, and wasn’t 100 per cent sure he heard gunshots – but he did see three masked men burst into the Kitchener townhouse where Campbell was killed.

He also testified that he saw a flash that lit up a stairwell above him.

Noel Francis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the November 2012 shooting death of Campbell.

Police have heard that Campbell was attempting to protect his girlfriend and her roommate after three men entered their Elm Ridge Drive townhouse as part of a home invasion.

MacDonald had been in the townhouse too, smoking cracked cocaine.

After he saw the flash that turned out to be a gunshot, he testified, somebody pushed past him and ran out the door. Afraid for this safety, MacDonald also ran outside.

MacDonald said the three men were wearing ski masks, and one of them adjusted his mask at one point – allowing MacDonald to learn that he was black.

Under cross-examination, Francis’ lawyer said that the descriptions of the men MacDonald gave in court were different from what he told police.

The trial continues Thursday.