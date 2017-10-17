

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The night Devane Campbell was killed, court heard Tuesday, the man accused of killing him left a bag containing a gun with a friend.

Noel Francis is on trial for first-degree murder in connection with the 2012 shooting death of 20-year-old Devane Campbell. He has pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that Francis shot Campbell during a home invasion at a townhouse on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener. Campbell did not live in the home, but was there with his girlfriend and her roommate.

Wednesday brought testimony from Stevie Stephens, a musician who is currently serving time for trafficking drugs and weapons.

Stephens testified that in 2012, Francis asked him to help him commit a robbery in Kitchener. He said he didn’t go because he planned to propose to his girlfriend that night.

On the night of the robbery, jurors heard, Francis stopped at Stephens’ home to drop off a black beg and two phones. He later came back to pick up the phones, but didn’t say a word about the bag.

Stephens said he opened the bag and found a gun. He later decided to give the gun to someone he knew who was involved with guns.

A few days later, Stephens said, Francis told him that the robbery had been botched when a “kid” ran up to him and grabbed at his waist.

“Francis shot him,” Stephens said.

Stephens told jurors that he was approached more than two years later by police officers who said they were aware that he had trafficked a gun.

He said that he then met up with Francis and gave him two choices: Confessing to the murder, or running away and letting Stephens take care of his kids.

The trial continues Wednesday.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa