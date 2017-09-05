Featured
Fourth person dies following crash on Bruce Peninsula
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 5:11PM EDT
Another person has died following a fiery crash on Highway 6 north of Wiarton.
Police say Ravinder Kalsi, a 39-year-old Brampton man, died in hospital several days after the Aug. 27 collision.
He was one of four passengers in a car being driven by a Mississauga man that hit an SUV head-on near the community of Miller Lake.
The driver of the car was also killed, as were the driver and passenger in the SUV.