Another person has died following a fiery crash on Highway 6 north of Wiarton.

Police say Ravinder Kalsi, a 39-year-old Brampton man, died in hospital several days after the Aug. 27 collision.

He was one of four passengers in a car being driven by a Mississauga man that hit an SUV head-on near the community of Miller Lake.

The driver of the car was also killed, as were the driver and passenger in the SUV.