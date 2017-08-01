

CTV Kitchener





Another person has been arrested in connection with the death of a Six Nations.

Douglas Hill has not been seen since June 24. Police say they have reason to believe he was killed.

A 34-year-old Six Nations man was arrested Tuesday in connection with Hill’s death. He is charged with being an accessory to Hill’s murder after the fact.

A 24-year-old Six Nations woman and a 35-year-old Brantford man are facing the same charge, while a 17-year-old girl is accused of second-degree murder.

Police say they’re still investigating the case and want to hear from anyone who knows where Hill’s remains may be or has other information that could help detectives.