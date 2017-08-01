Featured
Fourth person arrested in connection with Douglas Hill murder
Douglas Hill was last seen in Six Nations on June 24. Police say he was murdered. (OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 2:26PM EDT
Another person has been arrested in connection with the death of a Six Nations.
Douglas Hill has not been seen since June 24. Police say they have reason to believe he was killed.
A 34-year-old Six Nations man was arrested Tuesday in connection with Hill’s death. He is charged with being an accessory to Hill’s murder after the fact.
A 24-year-old Six Nations woman and a 35-year-old Brantford man are facing the same charge, while a 17-year-old girl is accused of second-degree murder.
Police say they’re still investigating the case and want to hear from anyone who knows where Hill’s remains may be or has other information that could help detectives.