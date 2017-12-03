

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





A shed fire in the backyard of a Kitchener home left four properties damaged.

Fire crews were called just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to a house on Broken Oak Crescent.

Originally crews were concerned that the fire would spread to other homes in the area because of wind conditions, however they were able to contain the fire to the two sheds and the fence after breaking through the fence to stop the spread.

Damage is pegged at an estimate of $80,000 including heat damage to other homes in the area.

No one was hurt and officials are not treating the fire as suspicious.