

CTV Kitchener





Four people are facing multiple charges in connection to a home invasion in Kitchener.

Police say they stopped a car fleeing from the scene of the robbery Thursday.

Four people, who have not been named, were arrested: a 20-year-old woman from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, a 32-year-old Toronto man, and two Cambridge men, one 31-years-old and the other 22-years-old.

Police say they also seized 35 pounds of marijuana and 200 oxycodone pills. The street value is estimated at $87,000.

In addition, officers found an imitation firearm and stolen property.

All four were charged with robbery, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.