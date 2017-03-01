

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A woman who stole tens of thousands of dollars from the bookstore at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Waterloo campus will be sentenced this spring for theft and possession of stolen property.

Breanna Flynn was found guilty of those offences by a judge on Tuesday.

Her trial heard that Brinks bags containing approximately $31,000 went missing from the store in 2014. Matching bags were found in her home, next to a shoebox containing $28,000, which Flynn claimed to be her savings.

Flynn said that she had found the Brinks bags in her office, empty, and taken them home to figure them out what to do with them.

A sentencing hearing for Flynn will take place May 1.

The maximum sentence for theft over $5,000 is 10 years in prison.