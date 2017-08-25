

CTV Kitchener





The former president of CUPE Local 791 is being investigated for fraud after a regular check of the books turned up thousands of dollars in irregular purchases on her union credit card.

Johanna Ellis of Kitchener was the union president for over a decade and stepped down in December of last year after the allegations surfaced.

CUPE Local 791 represents hundreds of health care and city of Kitchener employees.

Ellis allegedly spent union money on clothing, alcohol, personal insurance and online shopping.

No charges have been laid and Ellis denies the allegations.

After noticing the irregularities in the books, the union hired an external body to do an audit.

“We’d like to come to a quick resolution so that we can continue the work that we’re doing for our members,” says current CUPE 791 president, Justin Harris.

Waterloo Regional Police are now reviewing the records.

Ellis did not want to speak on camera but told CTV News that she believes she is innocent.

Ellis worked with the city of Kitchener for nearly three decades.

The city says it is unaware of this investigation and that it would be inappropriate to comment as the matter is between the union and police.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman