Longtime politician Jane Brewer passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 93.

Brewer was the mayor of Cambridge from 1988 to 2000 and spent 36 years in municipal politics.

She was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014 in recognition of her contributions to the community.

“Jane loved and championed this city in various municipal roles for over three decades and she will be greatly missed by the community she served with integrity and passion,” said Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig in a statement.

“As mayor in the early 90’s, she offered a guiding hand during a period of transition for the city,” added Mayor Craig. “Her steady leadership was exactly what we needed and set the stage for a period of growth and development. She was the right mayor at the right time.”

Brewer dropped out of the 2014 municipal election because of health problems.

Flags have been lowered to half-mast at Cambridge City Hall and municipal buildings.