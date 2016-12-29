

CTV Kitchener





Police officers investigating vehicle break-ins in central Kitchener got a helping hand from Old Man Winter.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to Howe Driver around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, after a man was seen trying to get into parked vehicles.

When the man was confronted, they say, he ran away – leaving behind a bicycle.

Police say footprints in the snow helped them track the man to a home on Mowat Boulevard, where he was placed under arrest.

Although the man was only charged with trespassing and obstructing police, police say they found him with items that they believe were stolen from vehicles parked in the area overnight.

They want to hear from anyone who had their vehicle broken into or has other relevant information.