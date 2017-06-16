

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





An ongoing investigation into possible E. coli contamination has resulted in more batches of flour being recalled – including two products sold exclusively in Waterloo Region.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced Friday that certain 20-kilogram batches of Robin Hood Baker’s Hood All Purpose Flour were being recalled, with best before dates on certain days between Oct. 12 and Nov. 4.

The Robin Hood flour is believed to have been sold in Ontario, and possibly in other provinces as well. More information on the specific product codes being recalled is available here.

Also recalled were two flour products believed to have only been sold in Waterloo Region.

According to the CFIA, the affected products are Robin Hood all-purpose flour products sold at stores in Waterloo and Heidelberg.

Specifically, they say they are recalling all-purpose flour sold at Country Bulk Inc. on Weber Street North in Waterloo between Jan. 19 and April 21, as well as all-purpose flour sold at Country Pantry Bulk Foods on Lobsinger Line in Heidelberg between Jan. 5 and Feb. 10.

Those recalls affect all sizes of Robin Hood all-purpose flour sold during those periods. More information is available here.

The CFIA says anyone who has any of these flour products should throw them out or return them to the point of purchase.

This latest recall comes as part of a wider CFIA investigation into possible E. coli contamination of flour, pie shells and tart shells. While at least six illnesses have been reported from other affected products, CFIA says they’re not aware of anyone being made sick by the specific flours added to the recall on Friday.