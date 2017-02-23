

CTV Kitchener





The risk of significant flooding this spring may only be moderate, but localized flooding of low-lying areas isn’t just a risk – it’s already happening.

According to the Grand River Conservation Area, the low-level bridge on Three Bridges Road near St. Jacobs was closed Thursday, and will remain closed through the weekend due to high water levels in the Conestogo River.

Additionally, flooding was expected to lead to a closure of Highway 25 through Grand Valley, north of Belwood, for several hours Thursday night.

The GRCA says that water levels rose steadily through the day Thursday as warm temperatures melted most of the remaining snow on the ground.

It is expected that rivers and other waterways will continue to see higher water levels than normal through the weekend, particularly with a significant amount of rain expected to fall on Friday.