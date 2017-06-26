

CTV Kitchener





While waterways in the Grand River watershed are not expected to rise any farther than they already have, the Grand River Conservation Authority says its rivers and streams remain unsafe for recreational activity.

As of late Monday morning, the Grand was still considered to be at flood levels from Caledonia through Port Maitland, with low-lying areas near the river – including some trailer parks – affected.

According to the GRCA, the water was expected to start receding, falling below flood thresholds by the evening hours.

Further up the watershed, the water had receded well below peak flood levels by late Monday morning, although in most locations it was still significantly higher than it had been prior to Friday morning.

The GRCA said that recreational users of the river should stay away from the water, due to higher flows as well as debris making its way downstream.

In Harriston, a boil water advisory remained in effect Monday due to the flooded Maitland River.