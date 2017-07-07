

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Trails are reopening and recreational water activities are returning to the Grand River watershed following last month’s flooding.

In the latest sign of the return to normalcy, the Grand River Conservation Authority announced Friday that tubing activities at the Elora Gorge will resume as of Saturday.

Tubing had been suspended due to damage the late June flooding dealt to tubing infrastructure.

A number of warning buoys and booms had also been displaced by the flooding. The GRCA said Friday that most of them had been returned to their proper locations, making the water safe for most typical recreational users.

Additionally, while much of the Walter Bean Grand River Trail has reopened to the public, the City of Kitchener says some sections of the trail remain off-limits.

Nineteen kilometres’ worth of trail was damaged in the flooding.

Parts of the trail still closed include Kiwanis Park – where the entire park is closed because of the amount of debris left behind that has yet to be cleaned up – as well as the following areas in the south end of the city:

Kuntz Park

Behind the former Grand Valley Nursery in the Deer Ridge area

In Deer Ridge at the pumping station

Around Doon Valley golf course

Old Mill Road at the Mill Ruins

The pedestrian bridge over the river at Doon Valley is expected to reopen next week.

City officials say anyone using the trail should respect all posted signs and barricades.