Five injured after SUV slams into Stratford restaurant
SUV crashes into a Stratford restaurant on Oct. 15, 2017. (Sherrie Giddings)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 15, 2017 2:13PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 15, 2017 5:32PM EDT
An SUV crashed through the front of a Stratford restaurant Sunday morning.
A photo taken at the scene shows the entire vehicle inside Two Gals and a Diner on Queensland Road.
Police say four customers were injured but only one was taken to hospital where they were treated and released.
The driver, an elderly man, had minor injuries.
After the crash the restaurant tweeted:
Until further notice, Two Gals and a Diner will be closed.— Dave souch (@TwoGalsDiner) October 15, 2017
No word yet on charges.