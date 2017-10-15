

CTV Kitchener





An SUV crashed through the front of a Stratford restaurant Sunday morning.

A photo taken at the scene shows the entire vehicle inside Two Gals and a Diner on Queensland Road.

Police say four customers were injured but only one was taken to hospital where they were treated and released.

The driver, an elderly man, had minor injuries.

After the crash the restaurant tweeted:

Until further notice, Two Gals and a Diner will be closed. — Dave souch (@TwoGalsDiner) October 15, 2017

No word yet on charges.