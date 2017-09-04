

CTV Kitchener





The fishing derby is a Labour Day tradition in Wellesley.

Every year people grab their fishing rods and head out to the pond at the Albert Erb Conservation Area.

The derby, organized by the Wellesley & District Lions Club, is an opportunity for families to spend quality time together while teaching younger generations how to fish.

“There’s a lot of good life lessons that can be learned from fishing,” says Lions Club member David Mathes. “It’s just a great sport.”

Younger children practice catch and release in a small pool while older kids try their luck with the carp, sunfish and catfish in the pond.

Trophies and prizes where handed out at the end of the derby, as well as a $150 bonus for the person who caught one of seven tagged fish in the pond.

More than 200 participants signed up for this year’s event.

“We just like getting people in the village a little more committed to being involved in the activities that make this village special,” says organizer Peter van der Maas.

But the soapbox derby, which runs every other year, was cancelled.

“We could not get someone to take the lead,” says van der Maas.

The future of the soapbox derby is in doubt unless the Lions Club can find a new organizer.