The first vehicle for Waterloo Region’s Ion light rail transit system is expected to be in the region within two weeks.

Regional officials said Monday that the first vehicle would leave Bombardier’s plant in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, and arrive in the region 10 to 12 days later. It was originally scheduled to be in Waterloo Region by August 2016.

A website has been set up where people can track the vehicle’s journey from Thunder Bay.

Once it arrives here, it will be taken to the storage facility on Dutton Drive in Waterloo, where it will be prepared for testing. It is not expected to make its public debut until April.

Starting in the spring, the vehicle will undergo test runs along part of the Ion route in Waterloo.

Bombardier is building a total of 14 vehicles for the Ion system. According to the region, the second one is expected to arrive in June or July.