A 43-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with murder in connection with the city’s second homicide of 2017.

The charge relates to the death of a 37-year-old Kitchener man inside a home on Mooregate Crescent.

Police say the two men knew each other prior to Sunday afternoon, when the 43-year-old man allegedly stabbed the 37-year-old man to death.

Police said Monday afternoon that they were not publicly releasing the names of the two men “as proper notifications need to be made.”

While a charge of first-degree murder has been laid, police say they are still investigating the death and will be talking to witnesses in the area around Mooregate Crescent.

More details to come.