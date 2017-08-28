Featured
First-degree murder charge laid in Kitchener man’s death
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 1:40PM EDT
A 43-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with murder in connection with the city’s second homicide of 2017.
The charge relates to the death of a 37-year-old Kitchener man inside a home on Mooregate Crescent.
Police say the two men knew each other prior to Sunday afternoon, when the 43-year-old man allegedly stabbed the 37-year-old man to death.
Police said Monday afternoon that they were not publicly releasing the names of the two men “as proper notifications need to be made.”
While a charge of first-degree murder has been laid, police say they are still investigating the death and will be talking to witnesses in the area around Mooregate Crescent.
More details to come.