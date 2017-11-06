Featured
First 18-minute flight set to take off from Toronto to Waterloo Region
Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is pictured on Friday, July 26, 2013. (Michelle Siu / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 6, 2017 7:25AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 6, 2017 9:48AM EST
A Toronto-based airline is set to take off Monday morning with two flights each way per day between Toronto and Waterloo Region.
The airline, FlyGTA Airlines, said its flights will be priced at $129, including all taxes and fees.
FlyGTA uses twin-engine planes with seating capacity for eight people.
Flights between @FlyYKF and @BBishopAirport begin today with @iflygta @SeeTorontoNow https://t.co/BfhEWBTrNH— Waterloo Airport (@FlyYKF) November 6, 2017
The first flight departs Waterloo International Airport at 7:45 a.m. and arrives in Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport at 8:05 a.m.
Tweeting from the sky! On @iflygta's first flight from Waterloo Region to Toronto @BBishopAirport pic.twitter.com/TltaOGIThy— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) November 6, 2017
The first flight out of Toronto leaves at 7 a.m. and lands in Waterloo Region at 7:20 a.m.
Flights are available Monday through Friday.
It is the first of a three-city expansion for FlyGTA as the airline plans to also service in Barrie and London.