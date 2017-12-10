

Firefighters in North Huron are hoping for a resolution after resigning from their jobs late last week.

They’re meeting Monday night with the North Huron council and representatives from the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office to discuss their concerns about senior leaders and the direction of the department.

The township’s fire chief resigned after nine months on the job. When an interim chief was appointed Thursday night, North Huron’s two deputy fire chiefs and eight fire captains stepped down, followed by the resignation of all volunteer firefighters.

In less than 24 hours the number of firefighters in Wingham went from 42 to just one.

“We have to be treated with respect, and our voice needs to heard,” said captain Jeff Howson in an interview last week. “North Huron needs to needs to take it seriously, and we just don’t feel that they are.”

Firefighters from South Bruce and Central Huron are responding to emergencies in North Huron until a resolution can be reached.