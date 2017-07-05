

CTV Kitchener





Two women were rescued by firefighters Wednesday afternoon after becoming stuck up a tree while rafting on the Grand River in Brantford.

According to firefighters, the women were rafting on a dinghy in the Gilkison Flats area around 2:45 p.m. when their dinghy hit a tree in the water.

The dinghy became wedged in the tree, and the women climbed up the tree to escape the current and strong undertow.

It took firefighters more than an hour to get to the women and rescue them.

No injuries were reported.