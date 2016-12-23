

CTV Kitchener





Two people and their dog are doing OK after falling through ice into the Grand River in Dunnville, east of Cayuga.

Haldimand County OPP say emergency crews were called to the river around 7 p.m. Thursday, after people heard screams for help coming from the water.

Firefighters were able to use a boat to get a man, a woman and their dog to safety.

OPP say the trio had been walking in the area when the dog went out onto the ice, and the people followed to try and bring it back. The ice ended up giving way, with all three falling through.

The people were treated by paramedics at the scene, while the dog was taken to an animal hospital.