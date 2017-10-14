

Buildings in downtown Chatham were evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a ‘toxic’ fire.

Witnesses say it started around 2 p.m. on Thames Street.

According to officials, the building contained a military surplus store and a hot tub supplier.

It’s not clear why the fire is being called toxic.

Residents who live nearby were also asked to closed their windows.

The area around Thames Street is expected to remain closed for several hours.