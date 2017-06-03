

Multiple firefighters are on scene of a fire at Public Storage in Woodstock.

Police said a storage unit on Dundas Street is on fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

On scene of warehouse fire on Dundas please stay clear of area! pic.twitter.com/8SHBBsCzYu — Woodstock Fire Dept (@WoodstockFireDe) June 3, 2017

This is a developing story. More to come.