Firefighters battle storage unit fire in Woodstock
Firefighters are on scene of the storage unit fire. (Source: Woodstock Fire Department/ Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 12:58PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 3, 2017 4:42PM EDT
Multiple firefighters are on scene of a fire at Public Storage in Woodstock.
Police said a storage unit on Dundas Street is on fire.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
On scene of warehouse fire on Dundas please stay clear of area! pic.twitter.com/8SHBBsCzYu— Woodstock Fire Dept (@WoodstockFireDe) June 3, 2017
This is a developing story. More to come.
